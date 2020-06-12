Sections
Rainy weekend on the cards in Chandigarh

Rain up to 20mm is likely on Saturday and Sunday

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 19:39 IST

By HT Correspondent,

After a hot and humid Friday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain in the city on Saturday and Sunday.

An IMD official said, “A western disturbance is active in the region and rain up to 20mm can be expected on Saturday and Sunday. Thereon, the weather will be dry again.”

On Friday, the maximum temperature increased slightly to 39.6 degrees Celsius from Thursday’s 39.3 degrees, while the minimum temperature went up from 26 degrees o 29.8 degrees.

In the next three days, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 39 and 28 degrees, respectively.



