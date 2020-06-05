Sections
Rainy weekend on the cards in Chandigarh

Western disturbances will remain active in the region and rain up to 20mm with winds blowing at speeds up to 40km/hour can be expected, especially on Saturday

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 22:35 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Light rain is likely in Chandigarh over the weekend before dry weather sets in from Monday onwards.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), western disturbances will remain active in the region and rain up to 20mm with winds blowing at speeds up to 40km/hour can be expected, especially on Saturday.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature went down from 36.4°C on Thursday to 33.2°C on Friday. Minimum temperature went down from 23.2°C to 23°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 34 and 37 degrees while minimum temperature will remain between 24 and 26 degrees.

