Rajasthan man arrested for peddling; 50,000 banned tablets seized

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 23:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A team of the Ludhiana (rural) police on Friday arrested a man for peddling drugs from Alwar Road, Sikri, in Rajasthan and found 50,000 banned tablets in his possession.

The accused was identified as Mulla alias Mustqeem of Sikri, Bharatpur, in Rajasthan. Ludhiana (rural) senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sohal said, “Acting on a tip-off, the accused was stopped while he was travelling. Police found a cache of intoxicants in his car.”

Mulla was arrested after one Sonu Singh of Uttar Pradesh, who was arrested with 29,400 banned tablets on November 3, told the police that he would procure drugs from one Mulla of Rajasthan. Subsequently, police procured arrest warrants for Mulla and arrested him from Rajasthan.

A case was registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The Ludhiana Police Commissionerate had arrested five people, including three Rajasthan residents, for drug peddling and had recovered banned tablets and syrups worth ₹10 crore.

