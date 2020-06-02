Sections
Rajinder Kaur appointed new director of Panjab University’s UILS

Kaur has been appointed director for a three-year term

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 00:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Rajinder Kaur (HT PHOTO)

Rajinder Kaur joined as the new director of University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), Panjab University, on Monday.

Kaur completed her LLB, LLM and PhD from Panjab University and has been appointed director for a three-year term. She will replace Ratan Singh.

Kaur is heading UILS’ centre for trade laws and dispute resolution (CTDR) and is also a visiting faculty at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Delhi, and Institute of Management and Technology, Ghaziabad.

She said her main focus will be to take UILS to greater heights by imparting knowledge, skills, and values necessary to not only serve the Bar, but also to serve the nation and society at large, and to provide leadership at local, national and global levels.



