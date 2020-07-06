Sections
Ram Madhav wishes Dalai Lama on 85th birthday, calls him great guru, master for mankind

The BJP leader said the Dalai Lama had not just served Tibet and Tibetans but the whole of humanity

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 15:07 IST

By ANI , ANI/New Delhi

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in conversation with BJP leader Ram Madhav. (Photo: Twitter )

BJP leader Ram Madhav wished Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on his 85th birthday and said that he is ‘a great guru and master for mankind’.

“I am deeply honoured and pleased to offer my greetings and best wishes on the 85th birthday to his holiness for a long life in not only serving Tibet and the Tibetans, but the entire humanity. Yesterday, we Hindus celebrated Guru Purnima, a day dedicated to offering obeisance to our gurus and masters,” Madhav said.

“Holiness is also a great guru and master for mankind. I offer my obeisance to this great guru of spiritual enlightenment, compassion and bliss. Holiness has completed 61 years of living in India. When he came, he came as a refugee, but today every Indian regards him as an elder in the family,” Madhav added.

In the video message Madhav said he had the privilege of vising Taktser, Dalai Lama’s birth place. “I also had the honour of vising the famed Potala Palace in Lhasa. Everyone loves you there,” he added.



