Ramlilas get the go ahead in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Administration on Tuesday gave nod to holding Ramlilas from Wednesday in the city.

Deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar gave the in-principle approval to 20 Ramlila committees, subject to the receipt of a no-objection report from police.

The organisers will have to strictly adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be issued in a day or two.

As per the order, Ramlila should be staged from 8pm to 12am, and the sound system should be played in compliance with instructions issued by the environment department.

The organisers will submit a list of 25 “able-bodied” volunteers for each Ramlila, and strictly comply with SOPs of preventive measures or guidelines to be issued by the administration from time to time, failing which action will be initiated against them. Also, no Ramlila can be organised in a containment zone.

Bhagwati Prashad Gaur, president of the Chandigarh Kendriya Ramlila Mahasabha, said, “We are likely to get permission for the remaining 30-odd committees by Wednesday.”