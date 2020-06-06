Random forays: Sports can re-energise the whole world

The crisp sound of a masterly cover drive which has been middled to perfection, the resounding thump of a tennis ball belted to and fro from the baseline, the sudden roar of a packed stadium as a fleet-footed forward nears the penalty area, the pleasing thwack of a shuttlecock swaying back and forth across a badminton net, the graceful gait of a rhythmic gymnast on the bare floor, the sheer drama of a sprinter tearing down a track at the peak of his prowess, the upraised arms of a proud champion, the pumped fist of a world beater, the hugs and huddles of all and sundry: Sports brings all such magical moments to us, year after year, unfailingly and unerringly.



Thus, the absence of sports is being felt even more painfully in these times of a global pandemic. For the first time since World War II, the Olympic Games had to be postponed. All sporting activity came to a grinding halt, the world over, unprecedentedly. Hearts sank, heartbeats quietened, moods plummeted and eyes became teary. Not only do sportspersons miss sport when it does not happen, fans and aficionados sorely miss it as well. From couch potatoes who dearly look forward to events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL), to coaches, scribes, managers, assistants, groundsmen, helpers, scorekeepers, referees and umpires, a whole gamut of people miss sporting activities when they do not take place.



Fortunately, there are signs that sport is haltingly re-emerging from its hiatus. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has happily announced that three Test Matches will be held against the visiting West Indians in July, albeit in a bio secure ‘bubble’ or reservoir to be created at the match venues. The Windies team will reside in quarantine like conditions at Old Trafford in Manchester for three weeks. India is likely to play a Test series in Australia under similar conditions later this year. European soccer appears to be limping back to some form of normalcy too, with players like Leo Messi having started training while wearing masks. And Vietnam has allowed spectators to pack football stadia without enforcing social distancing norms, even though people have to wear masks and undergo thermal testing. The US Open Tennis Tournament is still planned to be held in August in New York, though without spectators, and the French Open will take place in September at Roland Garros, after being postponed from May. The tennis magnum opus, Wimbledon, sadly, had to be cancelled for the first time since the World War.



Even at the level of the common man, sports can play a rejuvenating role. With lockdown measures gradually being lifted now, it is imperative that everyone gets cracking and indulges in physical exercises outdoors every day. Playing a sport like badminton will enable all age groups to get back to fitness after the forced lethargy of previous weeks. And to keep that sporting momentum going for years to come should be the endeavour of all and sundry. Sport related exercises also help release endorphins which are happy hormones that make us much more balanced in our personalities.



It is a proven fact that populations which indulge in sports have higher levels of happiness and an enhanced sense of well being. By encouraging and urging youngsters to play sport on a regular basis, our society can eliminate ills which beset sections of the youth today, including drugs, alcoholism and obsession with social media.

The mood of the world has seldom sunk to such abysmally low levels as it has nowadays. People are clutching at straws to sense a whiff of good news from anywhere possible. Sport has the capacity to uplift sagging morale and rejuvenate sunken spirits like nothing else can.



Nelson Mandela famously said, “Sports has the power to change the world!” Rousing people from their deflated existence and inspiring them to get going once again will be a herculean task, given the mass hysteria associated with the pandemic. But if one type of pursuit can re-energise, unite and propel humankind towards a happier, healthier, existence, it is sports. Let’s play, as soon as we can!

