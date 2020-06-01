Rape accused jumps before truck, dies in Jhajjar

A 28-year-old rape accused, who was being taken back to jail after a court hearing by Bahadurgarh police, allegedly jumped before a truck and died in Jhajjar on Sunday.

The deceased is Ran Singh, a resident of Bhiwani’s Sagwan village. Bahadurgarh DSP Ajaib Singh said it happened when he was being brought back to Dulina jail. “He asked police to stop to relieve himself and as he got out of the vehicle, he jumped before the truck. We have arrested the truck driver, Shyam Sunder of Bihar,” he added.

“We have launched a probe. We will question the cops, who were escorting the accused,” The DSP said.