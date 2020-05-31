Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ration distribution under PMGKY in Mohali district touches 87,000

Updated: May 31, 2020 23:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

With the distribution of 15kg wheat and 3kg dal for three months free of cost to 7,000 people under the National Food Security Act, 2013, on Sunday, 87,000 people have benefited under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna (PMGKY) in Mohali district so far.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said distribution work is likely to benefit all beneficiaries under the scheme in a few days time.

The scheme has two parts, namely Antyodya Anna Yojana (AAY) and the Priority Households (PHH).

