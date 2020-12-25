Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Ravibir Singh set to be the president of Chandigarh Golf Club

Ravibir Singh set to be the president of Chandigarh Golf Club

After the withdrawal of nominations on Thursday, there was only one candidature for the top post.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 02:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Ravibir Singh

Ravibir Singh Grewal is all set to be the new president of Chandigarh Golf Club.

After the withdrawal of nominations on Thursday, there was only one candidature for the top post.

The official announcement will be made during the annual general body meeting (AGM) scheduled for January 10.

This time, there will be no voting for the club’s management committee either, as there are 11 nominations for as many seats in the executive committee.

This will be the second time that Ravibir will be the president of the club. He was elected to the post in 2017-18 as well. He had also served as the acting president in 2016-17 after the demise of the then sitting president, IPS Mann.

The other 11 members in the management committee, who will be elected unopposed are: Arvind Bajaj, Maj Rajinder Singh Virk (Lalli), Dr Jaspreet Batth, Brig Balwinder Singh SM (retd), Dr GS Kochhar, Gurpreet Singh Bakshi, Zorawar Singh, Sanjeev Verma (DOC), Amarbir Singh Lehal (Sandy), Kanwarvir Singh Sibia (Biru) and Col SS Gill (Sardul).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India calls for holding early talks on LAC
by HT Correspondent
‘Till lotus blooms’: Suvendu Adhikari says won’t sleep till BJP wins Bengal
by Tanmay Chatterjee
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
by HT Correspondent
India sends warship to deliver aid to Vietnam, conduct exercise in South China Sea
by HT Correspondent

latest news

High court to re-examine boundaries of Sukhna lake catchment area
by HT Correspondent
Ravibir Singh set to be the president of Chandigarh Golf Club
by HT Correspondent
3 more Covid deaths in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula
by HT Correspondent
No winter break for PU depts, regional centres this session
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.