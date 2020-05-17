Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Rebel AAP MLAs question tweaked mining policy

Rebel AAP MLAs question tweaked mining policy

They alleged the state was staring at huge losses

Updated: May 17, 2020 23:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Four rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, led by Kanwar Sandhu, have raised questions over the state government’s tweaked mining policy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, alleging that the state was staring at huge losses. The other three legislators are Jagdev Singh Kamalu, Pirmal Singh Khalsa and Jagtar Singh Hissowal.

“If the interim policy announced on May 12 for the next one month is any indication, the state is set to suffer a monetary loss of more than Rs 150 crore,” Sandhu claimed, adding that the government must clarify to the people as to how much money had accrued to the state from mining since June 2019, when the auctions were done.

He claimed that under this, 196 quarries had been auctioned across seven blocks for Rs 306 crore a year (roughly Rs 25 crore per month). Sandhu claimed that now only 16 sites are being operationalised for a month against which a paltry sum of Rs 4.85 crore would come to the government.

Sandhu alleged that even as the state government was not being given any royalty and revenue on the plea of not environmental clearance, most quarries had started operating illegally.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Economy may shrink 45% in Jun quarter’: Goldman Sachs
May 18, 2020 03:57 IST
Lack of robust stimulus may worsen slowdown
May 18, 2020 04:31 IST
Feel betrayed, but will return to karambhoomi Ludhiana once things are normal, say migrants
May 18, 2020 03:39 IST
Take a look at some interesting museums from around the world
May 18, 2020 04:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.