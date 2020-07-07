Rebel SAD leaders appoint Dhindsa party chief of namesake political outfit

Sections
Former Akali MLA Mantar Singh Brar said the name of the party will remain Shiromani Akali Dal

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 15:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

Rebel Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders floated a namesake party and appointed Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa as the new party chief at Gurdwara Shaheedan in Model Town on Tuesday.

The leaders arbitrarily removed SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal from the party’s top post and appointed Dhindsa as the new party chief.

Former Bathinda MP Paramjit Kaur Gulshan proposed Dhindsa’s name for the post of president. The nomination was seconded by former Akali minister Jagdish Singh Garcha, Jathedar Sewa Singh Sekhwan, Harjeet Kaur Talwandi, daughter of late Shiromani Akali Dal president Jathedar Jagdev Singh Talwandi, and former SAD MLA Des Raj Dhugga

Former Akali MLA Mantar Singh Brar said the name of the party will remain Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).



“If the election commission finds a technical issue, the word ‘democratic’ will be added to it,” he said.

Among those present were Balwant Singh Ramuwalia, Manjit Singh GK, Mann Singh Garcha, Didar Singh and former deputy Punjab assembly speaker Bir Davinder Singh.

Ex-finance minister and Dhinda’s son Parminder Singh Dhindsa and other leaders, including those from Haryana, were present.

The leaders blamed Sukbhir for the 2017 election debacle and his dubious role in the probe of the sacrilege incident and police firing on peaceful protestors.

