Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Recognition of private schools: Apprise court on decision in 2 days, HC tells Haryana govt

Recognition of private schools: Apprise court on decision in 2 days, HC tells Haryana govt

The high court bench of justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa acted on the plea from these schools alleging that the state has not notified the new norms for recognition which were to be looked into by a committee constituted in November 2019.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 00:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Haryana government to apprise it within two days about the decision taken on recognition of 15 odd private schools in the state.

The high court bench of justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa acted on the plea from these schools alleging that the state has not notified the new norms for recognition which were to be looked into by a committee constituted in November 2019. The Haryana School Education Board has come out with a notification that it will accept enrolment forms and fee only from recognised schools.

In November 2019, a committee was set up under the chairmanship of the director, secondary education, Haryana, to look into the issue regarding grant of recognition to temporary/unrecognised/provisional recognised schools on simplified norms.

The schools were given extension of recognition for the academic year 2019-2020. However, till date, the committee’s report has not been submitted and the simplified norms have also not been notified. These schools have been left out of the notification on collection of forms and fee from students for the academic year 2020-2021, their counsel Pankaj Maini had told court. The matter will again be taken up on October 14.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
Oct 12, 2020 23:09 IST
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
Oct 12, 2020 22:39 IST
IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: AB de Villiers special floors KKR in Sharjah
Oct 12, 2020 23:41 IST
‘Simply unethical’: UN warns against pursuing herd immunity to stop Covid
Oct 13, 2020 00:35 IST

latest news

Nagaland students ban movement of govt vehicles; put stir on hold after minister’s death
Oct 13, 2020 00:49 IST
Power outage in Mumbai: Police control room affected for three hours
Oct 13, 2020 00:47 IST
Notice to James Hotel for defaulting on ₹93-lakh property tax
Oct 13, 2020 00:47 IST
Healthcare facilities in Mumbai equipped with enough diesel to operate ventilators, ICUs in case of power outage: Civic corporation
Oct 13, 2020 00:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.