Record 276 cases push Chandigarh’s tally beyond 5,000 mark

The number of Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh surpassed the 5,000 mark on Thursday with 276 people testing positive in the steepest single-day surge in cases.

The day also witnessed four more fatalities, taking the city’s death count to 63.

The Covid-19 tally now stands at 5,065, of which 2,116 cases are active and 2,883 patients have recovered.

Among the latest fatalities is a 72-year-old man from Mauli Jagran. A patient of hypertension and cor pulmonale, he died at the Sector-48 government hospital on September 2.

A 65-year-old man, resident of Sector 48, who had a history of hypertension and asthma, died at a private hospital in Mohali on August 29.

The other two deceased – two females, aged 58 and 44, from Mauli Jagran and Manimajra, respectively – had hypertension and diabetes. They died at the Sector-48 hospital and GMCH, Sector 32, respectively, on September 2.

TWO FATALITIES IN MOHALI, 130 TEST POSITIVE

Mohali As many as 130 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, taking Mohali’s tally to 4,223.

The toll also rose to 91 with a 60-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man succumbing to the virus.

A resident of Shahpur village, the woman was under treatment at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

The male patient was the general secretary of the Phase 3B2 Market Association. He was suffering from diabetes and undergoing treatment at Gian Sagar Hospital, Banur.

Among the new cases, 55 are from Mohali city, 25 from Gharuan, 15 from Dhakoli, 14 from Dera Bassi, 10 from Kharar, six from Lalru, four from Boothgarh and one from Banur.

Meanwhile, 70 patients were discharged after being cured, bringing down the active cases to 1,871. A total of 2,261 patients have recovered so far.

CIVIL SURGEON’S ASSISTANT AMONG 128 NEW CASES IN PANCHKULA

Panchkula The district’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 2,672 on Thursday with 128 new cases, even as one more patient died.

Among the new cases is an assistant of the civil surgeon, Dr Jasjeet Kaur, who will also be tested, along with other staff. Most of the remaining cases on Thursday are from Sectors 20 and 21, and Pinjore.

The latest fatality was a 41-year-old man from Pinjore. He was suffering from diabetes mellitus and renal failure.

The virus has claimed 24 lives in Panchkula till date. There are 1,055 active cases, while 1,593 persons have been discharged.