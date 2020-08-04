Recoveries cross 30,000-mark in Haryana

Recoveries from Covid-19 in Haryana went past 30,000 on Monday even as the state recorded 654 new infections. As many as 780 people got recovered/discharged in the past 24 hours, stated a health bulletin.

The virus, meanwhile, claimed seven more lives, taking the death toll to 440 (313 men, 127 women). Four people died of Covid-19 in Panipat, two in Kurukshetra and one patient succumbed to the virus in Bhiwani.

Until Monday evening, Haryana had reported 37,173 positive cases, but so far 30,470 patients have recovered from the disease.

Now, there are 6,263 active patients in the state, including 130 critical patients undergoing treatment in 16 different hospitals.

The recovery rate saw further improvement as it reached 81.97%, while the doubling rate climbed to 26 days in Haryana.

It was after a long gap that Gurugram witnessed a drop in new cases as it registered only 43 fresh infections, whereas Faridabad logged 173 new corona carriers.

Panipat reported 106 new cases, Panchkula 60, Rewari 50, Hisar 33, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar 27 each, Sonepat 25, Karnal 20, Sirsa 17, Palwal 15, Jind 14, Fatehabad 10, Ambala and Jhajjar 9 each, Kaithal 7, Mahendergarh 5, Nuh 4, and Bhiwani 3.

According to Rewari DC Yashendra Singh, of the total 50 new cases, at least 33 were from Rewari city, 10 from Bawal, six from Kasola and one from Nahar village. A confectioner from Luhari village, along with three labourers, was among the new patients registered in Jhajjar.

Bhiwani civil surgeon Dr Jitender Kadian said a 43-year-old armyman, who had returned home on July 31 from Nagaland, a 68-year-old retired armyman, who is undergoing cancer treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram, and a 60-year-old woman tested positive for the virus in the district.

“A 62-year-old woman, whose samples were taken on August 1, succumbed to the virus today,” he added.

Kurukshetra chief medical officer Sukhbir Singh said among the new patients were a six-year-old boy from Brahma colony, a 14-year-old girl from Shahbad’s Jyoti Nagar and a 15-year-old girl from Ratgal village.