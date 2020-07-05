Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Recoveries exceed new infections in Haryana

Recoveries exceed new infections in Haryana

SATURDAY STATS: 566 patients get cured of Covid; 545 found infected

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 00:18 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (wearing a PPE suit), visiting Covid-19 patients at a hospital in Sonepat district, on Saturday. (PTI)

As many as 566 Covid-19 patients in Haryana recovered on Saturday as the state’s tally of people cured of coronavirus reached 12,257, about 74% of the total cases recorded.

As per a health bulletin, five coronavirus patients died, pushing the death toll to 260, while 545 fresh infections from 15 districts took the tally to 16,548.

Among the dead were three Gurugram residents and two Faridabad natives.

About 61% of the patients who have succumbed to the virus had comorbidity (an existing medical condition or disease).



The number of active infections on Friday stood at 4,031.

Faridabad yet again threw up maximum new infections (180) on Saturday, followed by Gurugram (130) and Sonepat (81).

The three districts bordering Delhi collectively contributed to about 71% of the fresh cases reported on Saturday.

These three districts also accounted for over 73% of the total cured patients across the state.

Among the other districts, Bhiwani reported 41 fresh cases followed by Karnal (23), Rohtak and Jhajjar (15 each), Nuh (14), Hisar (11), Ambala (10), Palwal (8), Mahendragarh (6), Panipat and Jind (5 each) and Yamunanagar (1).

Newlywed Karnal couple tests +ve, hunt on for wedding guests

A newlywed couple has tested positive for Covid-19 in Karnal, forcing the authorities to trace all people who attended the wedding ceremony. The couple had tied the knot at a famous hotel in Karnal on June 29 and about 50 people were part of the celebrations. The couple decided to get themselves tested for the virus, results of which came out positive on Saturday.

Hisar MP found infected

Hisar MP Brijendra Singh also tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. In a video message, he said that he had undergone a test on Friday after experiencing mild fever and cold. “I want to urge all people who met me on Wednesday in Hisar to undergo a Covid test, use masks and maintain social distance,” the MP said.

