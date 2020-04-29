Recovery rate of Covid patients in Haryana climbs to 73%

Haryana reported the first recovery of a Covid-19 patient on March 21, the day when the state had 22 positive cases. Five weeks later, on April 28, the number of positive coronavirus cases in state swelled to 308. But heartening is the fact that the number of recovered patients stood at 224, about 73% of the total positive cases.

Despite four hotspots — Nuh, Faridabad, Gurugram and Palwal — in the national capital region (NCR) accounting for over 60% of the total positive cases across the state, the impressive rate of recovery has placed Haryana in an enviable position as compared to neighbouring Delhi (33%) and Punjab (30%).

The state’s remarkable recovery rate also came in for appraisal on Monday during the videoconference convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the chief ministers of all states. Notably, the national recovery rate as on April 29 was close to 25%.

RECOVERY TRAJECTORY

The recovery trajectory of the state has a lot to do with the efforts to ramp up real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests, pool sampling, and prompt tracking down and testing of suspected Tablighi missionaries and their contacts, besides intensive house-to-house screening in 155 containment zones across 20 districts.

The stepped up measures ensured that the spread of the virus was checked and contained in an effective manner. “Had the virus spread gone berserk, the recovery rate would have come down,” said a health official posted in an NCR district.

“The state had tested nearly 3,900 samples till April 12. By April 14 evening, we had tested over 6,100 samples and in next two weeks (till April 28), the number climbed to 25,000,” said additional chief secretary, health, Rajeev Arora.

The virology lab at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, which started pool sampling on April 14, had tested over 2,300 samples in the first seven days. The pool-tested samples accounted for more than 27% of the total samples tested in that particular period by the lab. Pool sampling is recommended in the areas with low prevalence of infection (below 2%).

NEW THREAT FROM DELHI LOOMS LARGE

The state, however, is trying to gear up to tackle the flow of infection from Delhi to Haryana districts. After a number of coronavirus cases with Delhi links being reported in Panipat, Jhajjar, Faridabad – all NCR districts – alarms bells have started ringing. Keeping the situation in view, Panipat, Jhajjar and Rewari have put a ban on the entry of government officials from neighbouring districts.