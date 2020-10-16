Recruitment of drivers in MC: Kher asks Badnore to give chance to Chandigarh youth

City MP Kirron Kher has sought the intervention of UT administrator regarding recruitment of youth as drivers in Chandigarh municipal corporation.

In her letter addressed to UT administrator VP Singh Badnore, she said that the MC is going to recruit drivers to operate garbage collection vehicles and some 400 drivers are going to be recruited.

She has appealed to the administrator that this time city’s unemployed youth residing in villages and urban areas be given a chance.

She added that every time there is recruitment most people who get jobs are either from Haryana or Punjab. As a result, the youth of Chandigarh feels that they are getting ‘step-motherly’ treatment.