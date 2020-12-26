Ludhiana: 3.8k to take recruitment test for master cadre in Punjabi, Hindi today

Sections
The recruitment exam for English will be conducted on Monday in which over 914 candidates will appear

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 23:04 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

As many as 3,841 candidates will appear for the recruitment test of master cadre in Punjabi and Hindi at government schools on Sunday.

For Punjabi, 2,873 candidates will appear in the morning shift (9.30am to 12pm), while 968 applicants for Hindi will appear between 2pm and 4.30pm.

The recruitment exam for English will be conducted on Monday in which over 914 candidates will appear.

Teachers will be recruited against 3,704 total posts.



The candidate must undergo thermal screening at the entry gate and sanitise their hands. As per instructions from authorities, 24 candidates will be accommodated in every room maintaining social distancing protocols. The school principals must get their premises sanitised before the exams.

Ludhiana police commissioner has banned the assembly of five or more persons within a 200-metre radius of the examination centres under Section 144 of the CrPC. The order is applicable till December 28.

Rajinder Kaur, district education officer (elementary), who is handling the charge of DEO secondary, conducted a meeting with the centre controller and superintendents to brief them about their duties.

“School principals have been asked to make the necessary arrangements and invigilators, deputy superintendents and superintendents have been deputed to conduct the exams,” she said.

As per officials of the department, more teachers will be deputed at the examination centres if required .

Government Senior Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar (boys), will accommodate 300 candidates, Government Senior Secondary School, Multipurpose, 350, Government Senior Secondary School, Haibowal Khurd,300, Residential Senior Secondary School for Meritorious Students, 173, Government Model Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU, 450, Shaheed-E-Azam Sukhdev Thapar Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Bharat Nagar, 400, RS Model Senior Secondary School, 300, Ramgarhia Senior Secondary School, Boys, Millerganj, 300, and Government Senior Secondary School, Sekhewal, (300).

