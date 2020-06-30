Reduce central excise to bring down petrol, diesel prices, Sukhbir urges PM

Sections
Said the common man, farmers and transporters were adversely affected by the unprecedented hike

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 18:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also hit out at chief minister Amarinder Singh, stating that the fuel prices in Punjab were among the highest in the country due to the state tax.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce central excise on petrol and diesel so that the common man, farmers and those in transport sector do not suffer.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the SAD president said that the steep hike in petrol and diesel prices was resulting in hardship for farmers who were sowing ‘kharif’ crop and the increased price of transportation had led to increase in prices of essential commodities. He said that the common man had also been adversely affected by the unprecedented hike. “Reduction in fuel prices would also help the industry get up on its feet by reducing the input costs,” said Sukhbir.

ALSO WRITES TO PUNJAB CM

The SAD president also wrote a separate letter to chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, requesting him to reduce the state taxes on petrol and diesel. He said that in Punjab, the state tax on petrol had gone up to 27.27% while for diesel it was up at 17.53%.

Badal said the high quotient of state taxes on fuel had affected farmers the most. “Movement of migrant labour out of Punjab had led to doubling of transplantation rates of paddy. Amid the paddy sowing season and various farm operations, farmers have been hit by an unreasonable hike in state taxes on diesel,” said the former deputy CM.



Trade and industry, which are trying to get back on their feet after a three-month lockdown, are also feeling the pinch of high state taxes on fuel. The common man is also reeling under the weight of the high tax on petrol, added Sukhbir, requesting CM to reduce state taxes to the maximum possible to provide substantial relief to the people.

“Fuel prices in Punjab are among the highest in the country right now. The chief minister had promised before 2017 assembly elections that he would reduce fuel prices if the Congress comes to power. Unfortunately, fuel prices have increased manifold in Punjab since 2017,” he said.

