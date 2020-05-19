Refer those with flu-like symptoms to testing centres, Chandigarh dispensaries told

Sections
The director of health services has also asked RWA presidents to start ‘neighbourhood vigil’ to report any ‘corona suspect’

Updated: May 19, 2020 00:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chandigarh heath department has asked ward councillors to encourage residents to visit Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16 or the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, if they show any Covid symptoms, for which they will be ferried in the health department’s ambulance. (HT file photo)

The Chandigarh health department has directed all dispensaries to refer all patients showing symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI) or severe acute respiratory infection symptoms for testing at the nearest Covid-19 sampling centre.

The health department has also sought intervention from resident welfare associations (RWAs) for reporting those showing symptoms such as fever, cough, cold and difficulty in breathing in the neighbourhood.

Dr G Dewan, director of health services has written to all RWA presidents, asking them to start neighbourhood vigil. “Neighbours can inform the health department about any person living near by and suffering these symptoms,” he wrote.

“We are encouraging people with flu-like symptoms to report to the hospital for screening. These days, fewer patients are reporting to flu clinics and emergency OPDs with flu like symptoms, which is why we had fewer cases in these four days. We have now requested RWAs for vigilance so that no cases goes unnoticed.”



The UT health department has also decided to train residents wherein master trainers will teach them the ‘do’s and don’ts’ and protocols pertaining to the virus.

The department has also requested councillors of all the wards or areas to disseminate awareness regarding Covid symptoms and to encourage residents to visit GMSH- 16 or GMCH-32 in Chandigarh if they show any symptoms, for which they will be ferried in the health department’s ambulance.

