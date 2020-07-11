Sections
Refused ₹2,000, Burail man sets girlfriend on fire

Had been harassing her for money and even assaulting her, says victim, who has been living with him.

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Woman tells police Naresh poured some hand santiser on her and set her on fire. (Representative photo)

The police on Friday booked a resident of Burail for allegedly setting his girlfriend on fire after she refused to give him Rs 2,000.

The accused has been identified as Naresh. The woman, a native of Shillong, suffered 20% burns and was admitted to a hospital.

The victim, 22, came to Chandigarh in December last year. She became friends with Naresh and the duo started living together. She told the police that the accused has been harassing her for money and even assaulting her.

In her complaint, the woman said that on July 7, she refused to give Rs 2,000 to Naresh and in a fit of rage he poured some hand santiser on her and set her on fire. She raised the alarm on which the accused fled the spot. The neighbours gathered at the spot and took the woman to the hospital. After being discharged from the hospital, the woman filed a complaint with the police.



A case was registered at Sector 34 police station. Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused.

