Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Registration mandatory for visitors staying in Haryana for over 3 days

Registration mandatory for visitors staying in Haryana for over 3 days

Now, registration on portal www.saralharyana.gov.in and downloading of Aarogya Setu App is mandatory for all travellers entering Haryana and staying in the state for more than 72 hours.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Alarmed by the spurt in Covid-19 cases in last few days, the Haryana government on Thursday decided to regulate interstate movement of people coming to Haryana from other states for a stay of more than three days, an official spokesperson said.

Now, registration on portal www.saralharyana.gov.in and downloading of Aarogya Setu App is mandatory for all travellers entering Haryana and staying in the state for more than 72 hours.

The travellers will have to share their complete details such as name, address and mobile number. The use of same mobile number for multiple registrations will not be allowed, except in the case of a family on this portal. The business visitors will have to give details including name, mobile and address of persons in Haryana they intend to meet and date of return.

The hotels/guesthouses/corporate guest houses/government rest houses/dharamshalas will have to register the details of visitors from outside Haryana staying with them on the portal immediately.



The transit travellers will have to provide address at which he/she intends to stay and indicate the entry check post in Haryana.

The spokesperson said health screening of all such travellers at border check posts, railway stations and bus stands would be done at the entry point of district/city or village, as the case may be, where the person intends to visit.

If any traveller is found symptomatic on arrival, he/she will report to the nearest health facility and if found positive, the person will be shifted to home isolation/Covid care centre/ dedicated Covid hospital depending upon the severity.

The spokesperson said the people visiting Haryana for a period of three days for business and others who have been commuting to Haryana due to their official duties or business activities on daily basis need not follow the procedure stated above unless they develop symptoms during this period.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ghaziabad: Magisterial inquiry ordered into death of 66-year-old Covid patient
Jun 18, 2020 23:35 IST
BMC must boycott Chinese machinery, firms, says Congress corporator
Jun 18, 2020 23:32 IST
Punjab crosses 2-lakh test count, half conducted in last fortnight
Jun 18, 2020 23:33 IST
Banquet hall owner goes to HC against move to turn it into Covid facility
Jun 18, 2020 23:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.