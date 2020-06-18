Registration mandatory for visitors staying in Haryana for over 3 days

Alarmed by the spurt in Covid-19 cases in last few days, the Haryana government on Thursday decided to regulate interstate movement of people coming to Haryana from other states for a stay of more than three days, an official spokesperson said.

Now, registration on portal www.saralharyana.gov.in and downloading of Aarogya Setu App is mandatory for all travellers entering Haryana and staying in the state for more than 72 hours.

The travellers will have to share their complete details such as name, address and mobile number. The use of same mobile number for multiple registrations will not be allowed, except in the case of a family on this portal. The business visitors will have to give details including name, mobile and address of persons in Haryana they intend to meet and date of return.

The hotels/guesthouses/corporate guest houses/government rest houses/dharamshalas will have to register the details of visitors from outside Haryana staying with them on the portal immediately.

The transit travellers will have to provide address at which he/she intends to stay and indicate the entry check post in Haryana.

The spokesperson said health screening of all such travellers at border check posts, railway stations and bus stands would be done at the entry point of district/city or village, as the case may be, where the person intends to visit.

If any traveller is found symptomatic on arrival, he/she will report to the nearest health facility and if found positive, the person will be shifted to home isolation/Covid care centre/ dedicated Covid hospital depending upon the severity.

The spokesperson said the people visiting Haryana for a period of three days for business and others who have been commuting to Haryana due to their official duties or business activities on daily basis need not follow the procedure stated above unless they develop symptoms during this period.