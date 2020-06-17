Regulator raps PSPCL for failing to bring down distribution losses

The Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) has come down heavily on the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for failing to meet the targets to reduce the transmission and distribution losses, mainly power theft.

In its tariff order for the financial year 2020-21 that was announced on June 1, the regulator noted that the power corporation failed to do the needful despite its having allowed huge capital investments for the purpose.

It brought on record that against the target of distribution losses of 12.5% for the financial year 2017-18, the PSPCL recorded 14.19% losses. Also, during the financial year 2018-19, the corporation recorded distribution losses of 12.94% against the target of 11.89%, it added.

In response to the regulator’s queries before finalisation of tariffs, the PSPCL referring to its provisional data up to December 31, 2019, said it registered distribution losses of 11.21% which came down by 0.31% from the corresponding period last year. Terming the figures “provisional”, the PSERC asked the corporation to identify high-loss feeders and areas and take corrective measures.

‘EMPLOYEES GHERAOED AND MANHANDLED’

Much to the dismay of the PSERC, the corporation reported distribution losses exceeding a whopping 25% in 12 of its distribution divisions. Of the total 109 power distribution divisions in state, 10% reported losses that the PSPCL says are beyond its control. It attributed these losses to rampant power theft.

As per the energy audit for the financial year 2019-20, the divisions with huge distribution losses include Amritsar (west), Amritsar (suburban), Ajnala, Tarn Taran (city), Patti, Bikhiwind, Patran, Lehragaga, Bhagta Bhai, Zira, Baghapurana and Malout.

“Surprise raids to curb power were made but the employees were gheraoed and manhandled. Rural feeders in these areas report more losses,” the PSPCL said in its reply as recorded in the tariff order.

The corporation said 1.25 lakh connections were checked and 11,593 cases of theft were detected in these divisions by the end of December 2019, with the losses pegged at ₹21.87 crore. During the same period, 13.81 lakh connections were checked across the state and 1.28 lakh cases of theft were detected. A sum of ₹157.54 crore was levied as penalty.

“The PSPCL submitted the loss figures (of 12 divisions) without indicating the reduction in losses achieved in these divisions during the financial year 2019- 20,” said PSERC said in its tariff order and directed the corporation to share a quarterly report on the action being taken and the status of losses achieved in these divisions.

OFF THE TARGET

