Release MLA funds with immediate effect: Mukesh Agnihotri

Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday asked that state government to immediately release MLA local area development funds.

In a statement issued by Agnihotri, he said that MLAs have given their salaries to help deal with the Covid crisis but MLA fund is used for developmental work, especially in rural areas of the state. The state government’s decision to withhold MLA funds amid the pandemic is politically motivated.

He said and how can state government justify the deduction when state government is continuously appointing chairpersons and new appointments are being made on daily basis. The government even withdrew the instalment that was already allocated to MLAs.

“How can state government stop MLA funds when the state government has constituted new panchayats as per their political convenience? Now crores will be spend on these new panchayats,” he said.

Agnihotri said Congress MLAs had worked with great enthusiasm during the Covid-19 pandemic but had to face problems due to lack of funds . Recently, bureaucrats have also banned MLAs right to divert old sanctions, which will also be opposed, said Agnihotri.