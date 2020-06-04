Release political prisoners without further dilly-dally: Tarigami

CPI (M) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami said the low-speed internet was impeding the work-from-home (WFH) regimen of professionals, including doctors, and students attending online classes. (HT PHOTO )

Urging the government to release all political leaders and workers imprisoned after August 5, CPI (M) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami on Thursday said prolonged detentions indicate that things are far from normal in Kashmir, despite New Delhi’s claims.

J&K People’s Movement leader Shah Faesal and two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders - Sartaj Madani and Peer Mansoor - were released from detention on Wednesday. “All political prisoners, including PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, PDP leader Nayeem Akhter, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar and NC Hilal Akbar Lone should be released without further delay,” he said in a statement issued here.

“The leaders, including Peoples Conference chairperson Sajad Gani Lone and others, who were released earlier, have since been kept under house detention, which should be put an end to immediately,” he said.

“Hundreds of activists, including some teenagers, who are languishing in jails within and outside J&K must be released,” demanded Tarigami.

Noting that many Kashmiris had been languishing in jails over several years, some without trial, Tarigami asked the government to give them a fair chance to defend themselves in court.

We have maintained that dissent should always have a place in a democratic society. Curbing the dissent and those holding a contradictory viewpoint has proved counterproductive, he said.

He said the low-speed internet was impeding the work-from-home (WFH) regimen of professionals, including doctors, and students attending online classes.