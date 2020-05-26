Release SC/ST scholarships, says Panjab University Students Council leader

Sections
Every year PU provides financial assistance to SC/ST students under ‘improvement of education’ budget head

Updated: May 26, 2020 23:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) vice-president Rahul Kumar on Tuesday wrote to the university vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar and dean students’ welfare asking them to release scholarships for scheduled castes and scheduled tribe (SC/ST) category students.

Every year PU provides financial assistance to SC/ST students under ‘improvement of education’ budget head. Reportedly, there are many such students who are eligible for getting the financial assistance from the university, but have not received the same so far.

Rahul Kumar requested the authorities to take necessary steps to ensure financial aid to the students belonging to SC/ST category .

In his letter to the authorities, PUCSC vice-president said that all the SC/ST students who were eligible for scholarships and had been receiving the aid in the previous years were yet to receive the financial assistance for this year. “Usually the students receive the scholarships in March, but this year it has been delayed due to lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. Students are eagerly waiting for PU to release the scholarships,” he added.



One of the students of Urdu department at PU, Balwinder Pal Singh, said that last year, he had received the scholarship in April whereas this year, he hasn’t received the same till now. “PU should release the scholarships soon and help the students during these testing times,” added Singh.

