Reopening liquor shops can increase crimes against women: Javed Akhtar

He was speaking during a webinar on domestic violence organised by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana

Updated: May 10, 2020 22:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The government’s decision of reopening of liquor shops amid the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown can escalate violence against women and children.

Javed Akhtar, poet, lyricist and political activist, said this while speaking during a webinar on domestic violence organised by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana.

He said that to eliminate domestic violence, parents need to treat males and females equally. “Women should have equal share of properties and males and females should not be segregated in the society.”

“It is not a problem only among the needy, but even rich people are facing the same issue,” he said.



Indira Jaising, senior advocate and legal activist, who was also a panellist, said, “In most of the cases, I have seen women do not want divorce, but they want violence to end. They do not want to go to the court. It is the patriarchy which has to end and patriarchy resides in every religion.”

Elizabeth Betsy Andersen, executive director of World Justice Project, said, “According to our study, most people do not access legal assistance as they do not understand their rights. We need to educate them about these rights,” she said.

She said, “During the Covid-19 lockdown we have seen a delayed response in addressing these issues and there has been a problem in providing shelter to those who faced such issues.”

“We have seen increase in cases of domestic violence during the lockdown. We are developing strategies to mitigate the violence against women,” said Sangeeta Rege, coordinator of Centre for Enquiry into Health and Allied Themes (CEHAT).

