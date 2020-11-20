Reopening of colleges in Ludhiana: Managements in a fix over PU, Punjab govt orders

Just five students attending a class at SCD Govt College in Ludhiana on Friday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

: The authorities of Panjab University-affiliated colleges are in a fix after latest directions from the varsity directing them to continue with online classes for the current semester. On November 4, the Punjab government had permitted colleges outside containment zones to reopen from November 16, while adhering to Covid safety guidelines.

The principals of government colleges have written to the higher education department and asked them to clarify whether they should reopen or continue holding online classes.

In the last four days, few students from final year have turned up to colleges in the city. Majority of them have preferred to continue with the online classes.

On Friday, six MA (Punjabi) students attended classes at Government College of Girls (GCG). At Satish Chander Dhawan Government College, five to six students from final-year turned up.

Majority of the private colleges affiliated to PU have continued with online classes.

Dharam Singh Sandhu, principal of SCD Government College, said: “We have asked final-year students to attend classes, but not many have turned up. Students are preferring online classes. We have written to the higher education department to confirm if we should continue with both offline and online classes.”

At Government College for Girls, attendance has been low since November 16, as parents have not allowed their wards to attend classes.

Gurpreet Kaur, officiating principal, said, “Teachers are holding online and offline classes simultaneously. We have received directions from Panjab University to continue with online classes. We have written to the higher officials for clarification”

The authorities of Arya College have decided to continue with online classes for all classes after taking feedback from parents and students. The college staff has also suggested that classes should be only held online this semester and the situation can be reviewed after the final exams.

Students of DD Jain Memorial College for Women are also attending online classes and only some final-year students are visiting the college in groups.

College principal Sarita Behl, said, “The students are attending the online classes but in subjects like fashion designing, music vocal, instrumental and fine arts, physical classes are necessary. We are abiding by all standard operating procedures including social distancing and wearing masks.”