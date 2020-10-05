Sections
Reopening of schools: Chandigarh education department seeks parents’ views

The DEO has asked all principals and heads of government schools to hold online PTMs and get parents’ views regarding reopening schools

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The UT education department has directed all government schools to hold online parent-teacher meetings to get parents’ viewpoints regarding the central government’s instructions under Unlock 5.0 to allow students of more classes to go for academic consultation to schools from October 15.

The district education officer (DEO) mailed all principals and heads of government schools asking them to get parents’ views regarding reopening schools.

At government schools, academic consultations are already going on for classes 9 to 12, and around 1,500 to 2,000 students attend school daily.

DEO Ravinder Kaur said, “Schools have been instructed to get proper feedback from parents regarding their expectations from the schools and whether they will consider sending their wards from October 15 onwards. We have asked schools to compile the feedback and send it to us by October 8.”

PRIVATE SCHOOLS ASKED TO SHARE ATTENDANCE DATA

While the government schools have some students attending the classes, private schools have reported almost nil attendance. The education department has sought more attendance related details from all recognized private schools. The DEO has asked if students have been attending school from September 21 onwards and if they have been, then what has been the average attendance. The viewpoints of the school authorities and parents regarding the ministry of home affairs’ (MHA) order have been sought by October 8.

