Repair of roads begins in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) started repair of roads in the city on Wednesday with re-carpeting work being carried out at Baba Than Singh Chowk and Gill road.

As per MC officials, the main roads will be repaired first, followed by internal ones.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said, ”The work to repair roads got delayed due to unfavourable weather conditions. Officials have been directed to keep a check on the quality of work and no humps should be created at the repaired sites. I will also be inspecting the ongoing work frequently.”

The residents have been raising hue and cry over deep potholes and poor road conditions at different parts of the city including Dugri, Pakhowal Road, Haibowal, Model Town, Model Town Extension, Brown Road and Ferozepur Road among others.

On September 12, some social activists planted saplings in deep potholes near Phullanwal, as a symbolic protest against the civic body for its failure to repair the roads.

The residents slammed the MC stating that accidents are taking place due to this, but the civic body has turned a blind eye towards the situation. The councillors have also raised the issue in front of the mayor.

A shopkeeper at Dugri main Road, Sanjay Tiwari said, “Accidents take place almost everyday at the main Dugri Road due to deep potholes. Several complaints have submitted to the MC officials in the past, but nothing has been done till now. The situation becomes worse when the city receives rainfall and the dirt turns into mud. It takes a toll on business and adds to the woes of shopkeepers amid the pandemic.”