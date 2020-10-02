Sections
Research scholars can return to PEC labs from October 15

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:52 IST

By Dar Ovais,

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) has decided to allow its research scholars to return to the campus from October 8 and visit labs October 15 onwards.

The deemed to be university decided this keeping in view the ‘Unlock 5’ guidelines. A meeting of heads and deans in this regard was held here on Thursday. PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi said PhD scholars will be able to access labs from October 15. “They can return to the campus after October 8. It will be on voluntary basis,” he added.

One-week quarantine will be mandatory for research scholars coming from outside Chandigarh if they want hostel accommodation, it was decided.

Panel to formulate SOPs

PEC has formed a committee to review the existing SOPs and formulate new ones for the research scholars. It is likely that PEC will give some relaxations to the students.

However, Panjab University is yet to decide on allowing the research scholars to visit its campus and labs. PU’s dean students welfare (DSW) SK Tomar said, “We are collecting the data of scholars whose research is in last stages. The university will take appropriate decisions quite soon.”

