Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Residents of Ludhiana’s Rajiv Gandhi colony protest over poor water supply

Residents of Ludhiana’s Rajiv Gandhi colony protest over poor water supply

Protesters said the tubewell installed in their area developed a snag, but the MC has failed to repair/reinstall the same

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 22:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Ludhiana

Residents of Rajiv Gandhi colony protesting against no water supply in their area in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Irked over no water supply for over 45 days, residents of Rajiv Gandhi colony in ward number 23 staged a protest against the municipal corporation (MC) and area councilor Sandeep Kumari on Saturday.

Residents said the tubewell installed in their area developed a snag, but the MC has failed to repair/reinstall the same.

Two of the protesters, Rajesh Kumar and Sohan Lal, said, “The area has had no water supply for the last 45 days and we are getting water from tanks. Despite complaints submitted with the councillor and MC officials, our problem has not been addressed. We are struggling to make ends meet in the scorching heat, but authorities are not paying heed to the issue.”

Residents said the required number of water tanks are also not supplied in the area and they have to carry water in buckets to their houses with difficulty.



While MC superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said the civic body is working on the tendering process for a new tubewell, area councillor Sandeep Kumari said, “I, along with residents of the area, will take up the matter in front of mayor Balkar Sandhu.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CISF to award 3 officers for rescue efforts at Kozhikode International Airport
Aug 08, 2020 23:23 IST
BJP’s Bengal mahila morcha may soon get a uniform, TMC unimpressed
Aug 08, 2020 23:24 IST
Pune sees more discharges than fresh positive cases in 24 hours
Aug 08, 2020 23:19 IST
With Roy Naik’s induction in BJP; Goa’s infamous police drug-peddler nexus comes full circle
Aug 08, 2020 23:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.