Residents of Ludhiana’s Rajiv Gandhi colony protest over poor water supply

Residents of Rajiv Gandhi colony protesting against no water supply in their area in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Irked over no water supply for over 45 days, residents of Rajiv Gandhi colony in ward number 23 staged a protest against the municipal corporation (MC) and area councilor Sandeep Kumari on Saturday.

Residents said the tubewell installed in their area developed a snag, but the MC has failed to repair/reinstall the same.

Two of the protesters, Rajesh Kumar and Sohan Lal, said, “The area has had no water supply for the last 45 days and we are getting water from tanks. Despite complaints submitted with the councillor and MC officials, our problem has not been addressed. We are struggling to make ends meet in the scorching heat, but authorities are not paying heed to the issue.”

Residents said the required number of water tanks are also not supplied in the area and they have to carry water in buckets to their houses with difficulty.

While MC superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said the civic body is working on the tendering process for a new tubewell, area councillor Sandeep Kumari said, “I, along with residents of the area, will take up the matter in front of mayor Balkar Sandhu.”