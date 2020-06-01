Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Residents oppose setting up of animal carcass incinerator in Chandigarh’s Sector 25 West

Residents oppose setting up of animal carcass incinerator in Chandigarh’s Sector 25 West

Already, the sector is plagued with foul smell due to its proximity to the garbage dumping ground in Dadu Majra and the incinerator will further worsen the situation, says RWA president Pankaj Gupta

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 02:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Residents of Sector 38 West, Dadumajra and Sector 25 have started protesting against the municipal corporation’s (MC’s) move to set up an animal carcass incinerator in Sector 25 (West).

President of the Sector 38 West Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) Pankaj Gupta said, “Already, the sector is plagued with foul smell due to its proximity to the garbage dumping ground in Dadumajra and the incinerator will further worsen the situation. Besides organising protests in front of the incinerator site in Sector 25, we have also started a campaign to collect signatures of residents to oppose the move.”

A resident of Sector 38 West, Raman Sharma, said, “The ash emanating from the incinerator will lead to pollution of air and the rivulet, Patiala ki Rao, which passes through the area. The storing of carcasses will also lead to the spread of foul smell and diseases.”

Sector 25 West councillor Sheela Devi said, “I have written letters to the UT adviser, the commissioner and the UT administrator against the decision. A meeting of residents of Sector 25 will be held to get their views on the issue on Monday.”



Sector 38 West councillor Arun Sood said, “Earlier, the proposal in the agenda of the MC House meeting was for setting up the incinerator in the Industrial Area. But, councillors of that area protested and opposed it. However, I assured them that no foul smell will emanate from there. Later, the possibility of setting up the incinerator in Sector 25 was discussed. “

Chandigarh Congress president Pradeep Chabbra also opposed the decision and said that party workers would stage protests if the plant is set up in Sector 25 West.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tent house owner booked for kidnapping, raping 14-year-old Ludhiana girl
Jun 01, 2020 02:45 IST
Wajid Khan of composer duo Sajid-Wajid dies at 42 of Covid-19
Jun 01, 2020 02:48 IST
Applicants to get driving licences on same day in Jalandhar
Jun 01, 2020 02:15 IST
Haryana: No curbs on interstate movement from today
Jun 01, 2020 02:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.