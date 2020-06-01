Residents oppose setting up of animal carcass incinerator in Chandigarh’s Sector 25 West

Residents of Sector 38 West, Dadumajra and Sector 25 have started protesting against the municipal corporation’s (MC’s) move to set up an animal carcass incinerator in Sector 25 (West).

President of the Sector 38 West Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) Pankaj Gupta said, “Already, the sector is plagued with foul smell due to its proximity to the garbage dumping ground in Dadumajra and the incinerator will further worsen the situation. Besides organising protests in front of the incinerator site in Sector 25, we have also started a campaign to collect signatures of residents to oppose the move.”

A resident of Sector 38 West, Raman Sharma, said, “The ash emanating from the incinerator will lead to pollution of air and the rivulet, Patiala ki Rao, which passes through the area. The storing of carcasses will also lead to the spread of foul smell and diseases.”

Sector 25 West councillor Sheela Devi said, “I have written letters to the UT adviser, the commissioner and the UT administrator against the decision. A meeting of residents of Sector 25 will be held to get their views on the issue on Monday.”

Sector 38 West councillor Arun Sood said, “Earlier, the proposal in the agenda of the MC House meeting was for setting up the incinerator in the Industrial Area. But, councillors of that area protested and opposed it. However, I assured them that no foul smell will emanate from there. Later, the possibility of setting up the incinerator in Sector 25 was discussed. “

Chandigarh Congress president Pradeep Chabbra also opposed the decision and said that party workers would stage protests if the plant is set up in Sector 25 West.