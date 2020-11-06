Sections
Resigning won’t help Punjab farmers, staying united will: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Amritsar Congress leader says Centre’s policy of imposing fine for stubble burning shows it is anti-farmer

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 15:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Amritsar

Congress legislator Navjot Singh Sidhu during a farmers’ rally at the wholesale vegetable market at Vallah in Amritsar on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Former Punjab minister and Amritsar East Congress legislator Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said that if the state government resigns in protest against the Centre’s farm laws, it won’t solve the problem of farmers rather staying united and supporting their protest will.

Addressing a rally of farmers at the sabzi mandi at Vallah in Amritsar Sidhu said, “Today, the Centre is supporting the corporate sector and taking revenge from the people of Punjab by framing the three anti-farmer laws. Now, when the farmers of Punjab are united and fighting for their rights by protesting against the Centre, the resignation of the Congress-led state government will be of no use. If we (the Congress government) resign, the state will be ruled by the governor and farming in the state will be in the hands of the Centre, against whom we are protesting.”

The Centre’s policy of punishing farmers for stubble burning shows it is anti-farmer. “Instead of imposing fines, the Centre must find ways to help farmers financially. It only gives benefit to 5% of farmers in the state for not burning stubble but the remaining also need help,” he said.

He said the state government should ensure the construction of more cold storage houses in rural Punjab so that farmers can store the produce in large quantities and sell it at a good price. He suggested farmers should adopt organic farming.

