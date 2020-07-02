Restaurant owner, staff arrested for operating after permitted hours in Ludhiana

Ludhiana police have arrested the owner of a restaurant in Sarabha Nagar, Roche Restaurant, and three employees, for lockdown violations and serving hookah to customers on Wednesday night.

The accused have identified as Mayank Chhabra, owner of the restaurant, and his employees, Deep Kumar of New Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Gagan Singh of New Prem Nagar and Bimlesh Kumar of Rajguru Nagar.

Sub-inspector Pardeep Singh said that during night patrolling, he found that the restaurant at I-block of Sarabha Nagar, was operational till late night, while the restaurants are allowed to operate till 8pm.

A case has been registered under IPC and Disaster Management Act.