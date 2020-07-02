Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Restaurant owner, staff arrested for operating after permitted hours in Ludhiana

Restaurant owner, staff arrested for operating after permitted hours in Ludhiana

Sub-inspector Pardeep Singh said that during night patrolling, he found that the restaurant was operational till late night

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 22:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Ludhiana police have arrested the owner of a restaurant in Sarabha Nagar, Roche Restaurant, and three employees, for lockdown violations and serving hookah to customers on Wednesday night.

The accused have identified as Mayank Chhabra, owner of the restaurant, and his employees, Deep Kumar of New Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Gagan Singh of New Prem Nagar and Bimlesh Kumar of Rajguru Nagar.

Sub-inspector Pardeep Singh said that during night patrolling, he found that the restaurant at I-block of Sarabha Nagar, was operational till late night, while the restaurants are allowed to operate till 8pm.

A case has been registered under IPC and Disaster Management Act.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘India are at the forefront’: Bishop hails fast-bowling unit of Team India
Jul 02, 2020 22:28 IST
Joe Biden vows to accord ‘high priority’ to ties with India if elected
Jul 02, 2020 22:25 IST
Tea, Haritaki extracts may be therapeutic, help fight Covid-19: IIT Delhi
Jul 02, 2020 22:23 IST
US Congress passes bill for sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong  Kong security law
Jul 02, 2020 22:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.