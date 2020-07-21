Sections
Restore arhtiyas' commission to 2.5% of MSP: Punjab CM to Paswan

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has urged Union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution Ram Vilas Paswan to restore the commission of arhtiyas...

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 01:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has urged Union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution Ram Vilas Paswan to restore the commission of arhtiyas (commission agents) to the statutory 2.5% of the minimum support price (MSP), warning that any deviation from the existing policy could disrupt the paddy procurement process.

Observing that the flat rate commission provided for the rabi marketing season was contrary to the statutory norms of 2.5% of the MSP, Amarinder urged the Union minister to accordingly amend the provisional cost sheet for the rabi marketing season 2020-21, issued by the department of food and public distribution in the Centre.

As per the provisional cost sheet, the arhtiyas’ commission has been allowed at a flat rate of Rs 46 per quintal, which appears to be based on certain estimates of the actual expenditure incurred, he said.

Unrest is already brewing among the arhtiyas over this issue, which, if left unresolved, has the potential of seriously disrupting the smooth procurement of paddy during the kharif marketing season 2020-21, the CM said in a letter to Paswan.



He said the existing practice of commission payable to the arhtiyas is governed by the statutory provisions of the state mandi board.

