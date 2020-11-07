Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Resume passenger trains: Army personnels’ kin requests govt

Resume passenger trains: Army personnels’ kin requests govt

Atma Raksha Sangh convener colonel HS Kahlon (retd) said that a number of army personnel visit their families during Diwali but if passenger trains do not operate, they will face difficulty in reaching home

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 00:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

With Diwali round the corner, the families of army personnel posted in distant places across the country have requested the Union government to start plying passenger trains in the state.

Atma Raksha Sangh convener colonel HS Kahlon (retd) said that a number of army personnel visit their families during Diwali but if passenger trains do not operate, they will face difficulty in reaching home. “Army personnel get leave only for a limited period of time and if it too is wasted in travelling via buses, their family will also suffer,” he said.

A Ludhiana resident, whose son is posted in Maharashtra, says this would be his son’s first visit in nine months. “He will be staying with us for 15 days.However, this time he will only be able to travel till Ambala. From there he will take a bus to our village. His trip will be cut short due to a longer travel.”

Another army personnel’s kin, also requesting anonymity, said, “Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh is also an army veteran. He should ensure that the issue is resolved at the earliest.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Election 2020: Donald Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene
Nov 07, 2020 01:13 IST
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Nov 06, 2020 21:37 IST
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Nov 06, 2020 22:57 IST
IPL 2020: Holder, Williamson prevent Hyderabad blues
Nov 06, 2020 23:48 IST

latest news

Bihar Assembly election 2020: Who will get hold of Aurai this time?
Nov 07, 2020 01:11 IST
US Election 2020: Donald Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene
Nov 07, 2020 01:13 IST
Neymar to travel for World Cup qualifying despite injury
Nov 07, 2020 00:56 IST
Covid shadow: Kurali’s fireworks business dips by 50%
Nov 07, 2020 00:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.