Still on red zone list, Chandigarh mulling relaxations

The city first got the red zone tag on April 15. This was followed by the administration declaring the entire city a containment zone on April 18, thereby restricting residents’ movement.

Updated: May 01, 2020 02:15 IST

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Even as Chandigarh has been retained in Centre’s list of 130 red zones due to sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, the UT administration is mulling further curfew relaxations from May 3.

Partial opening up of stationery, books and computers shops, usage of cars and permission for morning walks are being considered in areas other than the three affected pockets — Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 30 and Kachi Colony, Dhanas.

UT is also considering excluding some areas from the containment zone.



In the daily review meeting, Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore held discussions with UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida, UT finance secretary Ajoy Kumar Sinha and other senior officers on suggestions received from various stakeholders regarding the exit plan after May 3.

Parida had constituted a five-member committee headed by Sinha on April 27 to examine and recommend steps to be taken by the administration in the post-curfew period in the city.

After further discussions with MP Kirron Kher, political parties and taking opinion of the medical community and other stakeholders, a final decision will be taken by the administrator.

“The positive cases have increased to 74. In this scenario, it will be difficult for the administration to introduce major relaxations,” said a senior UT official.

FOR HOSPITALS

Badnore advised PGIMER, GMCH-32 and GMSH-16 to gradually open up facilities for non-Covid patients, as those requiring urgent attention should not be neglected. The hospitals should also facilitate their transportation to and fro from the houses. Private clinics have also been told to open up their facilities in line with Union health ministry’s guidelines.

