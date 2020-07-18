Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Retired IAF officer shoots himself in Chandigarh’s Sector 51

Retired IAF officer shoots himself in Chandigarh’s Sector 51

Daughter says he was depressed due to failing health; no suicide note recovered.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 18:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Police said the elderly man shot himself in the temple at his house. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 75-year-old retired Indian Air Force officer allegedly shot himself dead with his licensed pistol at his house on Friday night.

The deceased lived with his daughter and grandson at the Police Society, Sector 51. His wife had died about a year back. No suicide note was found.

Police said according to his daughter, the elderly man was depressed due to his prolonged illness. On Friday night, he pulled out his licensed pistol and shot himself in the temple.

His body was found by his caretaker around 5am on Saturday. Police have sent the body for autopsy and initiated inquest proceedings.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tourism shows signs of revival but most people are still cautious
Jul 18, 2020 19:10 IST
AB de Villiers turns clock back as he slams 21-ball fifty in Solidarity Cup
Jul 18, 2020 19:11 IST
Ashok Gehlot claims support from regional party MLAs amid Rajasthan crisis
Jul 18, 2020 19:09 IST
City to get 6,227 isolation beds at 18 Covid-19 Care Centres being set up by PMC
Jul 18, 2020 19:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.