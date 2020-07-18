Retired IAF officer shoots himself in Chandigarh’s Sector 51

Police said the elderly man shot himself in the temple at his house. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 75-year-old retired Indian Air Force officer allegedly shot himself dead with his licensed pistol at his house on Friday night.

The deceased lived with his daughter and grandson at the Police Society, Sector 51. His wife had died about a year back. No suicide note was found.

Police said according to his daughter, the elderly man was depressed due to his prolonged illness. On Friday night, he pulled out his licensed pistol and shot himself in the temple.

His body was found by his caretaker around 5am on Saturday. Police have sent the body for autopsy and initiated inquest proceedings.