Retired PU employee dies after being run over by tipper truck

A 64-year-old retired Panjab University (PU) employee, Rajinder Singh Negi, died after he was run over by a tipper truck when out for a morning walk at the Sector 39/40 light point on Tuesday.

The driver, a resident of Mohali, has been arrested.

Negi was a superintendent in PU’s administrative block.

The speeding truck coming from the roundabout of Sector 38/38 (west) and Sector 39/40 hit Negi with such force that he died on the spot.

Eyewitness Satbir Singh, a resident of Sector 39, told the police that he was exercising in his backyard when he saw the truck hit the pedestrian.

The body was taken to the hospital and kept in the mortuary for identification.

Police impounded has impounded the truck, registered in Mohali, and arrested the driver, Parminder Singh (43) of Abheypur village.

A case under section 304(a) and 279 was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

There have been 16 fatalities in 14 accidents this year. This is the third fatal accident after the lockdown was imposed in March.