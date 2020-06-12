Sections
Retired teacher loses gold chain to snatcher in Chandigarh

Was on a morning walk with her husband around 5,30am when the snatcher struck

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 18:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The accused fled with the help of his accomplices who were waiting on two motorcycles.

A motorcyclist snatched a 62-year-old retired teacher’s gold chain while she was out for a morning walk in Sector 40 on Thursday.

The victim, Nirmal Thakur, of Sector 40, told the police that she and her husband were taking a walk around 5.30am. While they were near the Radha Krishan temple, four men on two motorcycles stopped nearby, and one of them got down.

Before she could realise, the man snatched her gold chain and fled from the spot with the help of his accomplices.

Her husband chased them, but they managed to flee.



On her complaint, a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 39 police station. Police said they were scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area to trace the accused.

