Returning officers appointed for municipal polls in Mohali district

The state election commission (SEC) on Wednesday appointed returning officers (ROs) and assistant returning officers (AROs) for the general elections of the Mohali municipal corporation and municipal councils which will be held in 2021.

The sub-divisional magistrate of Mohali will be the RO for MC’s ward numbers 1 to 25, and divisional engineer of civil 2, GMADA, will be the ARO.

Director of public instruction (DPI, secondary) will be the RO for MC’s ward numbers 26 to 50 and divisional engineer (civil), GMADA, will be the ARO.

The district revenue officer has been appointed RO for Banur municipal council and naib tehsildar, Banur, will be ARO.

Similarly, for Nayagaon, assistant commissioner (G), Mohali, will be the RO and executive engineer, water supply and sanitation, division number 3, Mohali, will be the ARO.

For Derabassi, the SDM is the RO and executive engineer (B & R), provincial division, PWD Mohali, is the ARO.

For Lalru, estate officer (housing), GMADA, is the RO and executive engineer, water supply and sanitation, division number 2, Mohali, is the ARO.

Assistant commissioner, Mohali, is the RO for Kurali and naib tehsildar, Majri, is the ARO.

For Kharar, the SDM is the RO and the naib tehsildar is the ARO and for Zirakpur, the estate officer, (plots) GMADA, is the RO and naib tehsildar (agrarian), Mohali, is the ARO.