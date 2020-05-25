Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Reversing bus mows down asleep nomad in Chandigarh

Reversing bus mows down asleep nomad in Chandigarh

The bus driver fled after the accident, but was arrested later; deceased remains unidentified

Updated: May 25, 2020 20:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A reversing private bus ran over an unidentified man asleep at the ground near the Sector 46 market on Monday afternoon

The bus driver fled the spot on foot, leaving the vehicle behind. But, was arrested later with the help of documents found in the bus.

He was identified as Mahinder Singh, a resident Burail village, who works for the Punjab government.

Singh was booked under Sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 337 (negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code by the Sector 34 police station officials, and later released on bail.



“The identity of the deceased has yet to be ascertained, but he appears to be a nomad,” said a police official, privy to the matter.

The body was sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where it will be kept in the mortuary for 72 hours before the autopsy is conducted.

