Review 25 years of Chandigarh MC, former MP writes to Badnore

Jain has sought a concrete decision on amending the MC Act on various issues including electing the mayor directly by all electors of Chandigarh, as in Haryana and other parts of the country

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 01:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Former city MP and senior BJP leader Satya Pal Jain has urged the UT administrator to review the working of the municipal corporation over the last 25 years.

In a letter to VP Singh Badnore, Jain has sought a concrete decision on amending the MC Act on various issues including electing the mayor directly by all electors of Chandigarh, as in Haryana and other parts of the country.

Jain has recommended giving powers of writing annual confidential reports (ACRs) of MC employees to the mayor; making provision of anti-defection law applicable to the members of the MC; election of the mayor by secret ballot or open voting etc.

Jain said that the term of the mayor needs to be increased to either two and a half years or five years. “Various states including Haryana have adopted the pattern of direct election of the mayor for five years, which needs to be considered in Chandigarh, also. Similarly, there is a need to divide the duties and powers between the administration and the MC.”

Jain said that it will be better if the administrator constituted a committee of 10-15 people, including officials and public representatives, who may objectively consider all suggestions for amending various provisions of the MC Act, which can then be forwarded to the central government.

Jain said that a few years ago, the UT administration had prepared a draft suggesting various amendments in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Act, which had got lost somewhere in files later on.

