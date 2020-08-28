Revoking of senator’s registration: HC division bench upholds order quashing PU’s decision

Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday upheld a single bench order in which Panjab University (PU)’s decision of revoking the registration of senator Munish Verma as a graduate constituency member in 2019, was quashed. The registration allows former students to elect and contest polls for the varsity’s apex governing body.

His registration was cancelled and he was barred from participating in future senate elections after he was indicted of wrongfully hiring three persons as centre and assistant superintendents in the 2014 annual examinations at MR Government College, Fazilka, Punjab.

The single judge bench had in July quashed the decision, observing that as per PU Act, a person’s name can be struck off from the register of registered graduates with the concurrence of not less than 2/3 of the members of the senate. However, there were a total of 91 members and 2/3rd of the same comes to 61, but when decision on revoking registration was taken, only 38 members were present. Hence, the quorum of the meeting was not complete.

The high court, however, upheld PU’s decision to constitute a committee to probe the 2014 incident.

The ‘fraud’ had came to light on April 4, 2014, when a flying squad of the university visited the examination centre and recommended the removal of all three centre and assistant superintendents who were appointed illegally.

After that, a committee constituted by the Panjab University vice-chancellor in 2015 had indicted the senator of cheating the varsity while deputing the three persons.

The PU had argued that a single judge bench has decided the case on technical grounds. The matter should have been sent to the senate for a fresh decision. It further submitted that Verma never sought that there should be voting in senate on probe report and other related aspects of the case. No member, who could not attend the meeting raised any objection to the decision, the PU had submitted, adding that it was a unanimous decision of all members who had attended the meeting on May 26, 2019.

PU had also stated that 62 members were present in the meeting and not 38, as depicted in the single bench order. The matter was taken up by the bench of justice Daya Chaudhary and justice Meenakshi, which dismissed the appeal. A detailed order is awaited.