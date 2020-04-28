Sections
Rewari-based NGO starts free online coaching for underprivileged students preparing for IIT-JEE, NEET

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:03 IST

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Vikalp, a Rewari-based NGO, has started giving free online coaching for underprivileged students preparing for IIT-JEE and NEET exams amid Covid-19 outbreak. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The NGO, in collaboration with the Haryana government, has already been providing training to 200 underprivileged students (100 each from classes 11 and 12), under the ‘Super 100 Programme’ for IIT-JEE and NEET.

Now, the NGO has started providing online coaching to underprivileged students other than those who are already enrolled under the programme.

Naveen Mishra, founder of Vikalp and head of the super 100 programme at Rewari, said, “Apart from our 200 students, as many as 71 students have enrolled for the IIT-JEE and NEET exams. I had started this NGO with five of my IIT alumni friends to provide free of cost education to underprivileged students preparing for these exams. Considering students’ plight amid the lockdown phase, we have started free of cost online coaching for them.”



He said that they are providing online coaching for Class 11 students from 9am to 12am and Class 12 students from 3pm to 6pm.

As many as 46 out of 48 students enrolled in the ‘Super 100 Programme’ had cracked the joint entrance examination (JEE Mains) in January this year.

