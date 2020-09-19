Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Rights of allottees not subservient to banks: HARERA

Rights of allottees not subservient to banks: HARERA

Financial institutions told to take prior approvals from the Authority before auctioning off real estate projects mortgaged by promoters

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 01:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

In an order aimed at safeguarding the interests of home buyers, the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA), Gurugram, has ordered that financial institutions, lending banks and creditors will have to take prior approvals from the Authority before initiating auction of a real estate project and while transferring the auctioned property to a new buyer.

Chairman of the Authority, KK Khandelwal, in an order, said that the rights of allottees were not subservient to banks. Therefore, if the banks fail to ensure that the funds are used for the purpose they are granted for, then the banks cannot be allowed to supersede the rights of the allottees.

He said that if it is found that any lending financial institution is engaged in auctioning real estate projects without the approval of the Authority, penal proceedings shall be initiated against the debtor promoter and the lending institutions. Such actions shall be demanded solely to protect the money invested by the allottees, who are not as powerful and resourceful as the builders and financial lender counterparts, he said.

Khandelwal said promoters often mortgaged their project land, structure as well as all receivables from the sold and unsold inventory to lending institutions and banks to get loans for funding the construction costs of projects. But when these promoters fail to repay the loans, the financial institutions directly auction residential or commercial properties that have been pledged with them to recover loans from borrowers by invoking the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002

“Such auctions invoke great anguish and distress to the allottees of the project as there is no acknowledgement of the huge investments made by the allottees into buying their dream home. The future of such allottees is in complete darkness and obscurity. Such aggrieved allottees are bound to languish for their own hard-earned money,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AFSPA exceeded in three Jammu and Kashmir killings: Army
Sep 19, 2020 00:08 IST
Army chief says Amshipora case will be probed with utmost fairness
Sep 18, 2020 23:01 IST
‘Won’t increase taxes to compensate for loss of revenue’: Sitharaman
Sep 19, 2020 00:19 IST
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Sep 18, 2020 21:17 IST

latest news

2,488 new cases in Haryana, NCR districts again top contributors
Sep 19, 2020 01:33 IST
Hand chopped off in Panipat: UP man joins SIT investigation
Sep 19, 2020 01:29 IST
Rights of allottees not subservient to banks: HARERA
Sep 19, 2020 01:28 IST
HC seeks action-taken report on panchayat land encroachers in Haryana
Sep 19, 2020 01:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.