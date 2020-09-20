Road blockade call: DCs, police chiefs in Haryana asked to deal with protesters with tact and patience

Following a statewide road blockade call given by the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) and some other organisations on September 20 to protest against three farm Bills enacted by the Parliament, the Haryana Home department on Saturday asked the deputy commissioners and district police chiefs to reach out to the organisers to ensure it stays peaceful.

In a communication additional chief secretary (ACS), Home, Vijai Vardhan said organisers should be prevailed upon to desist from blocking the national and state highways.

However in the eventuality of the protesters succeeding in blocking roads, the traffic should be immediately diverted to alternative roads thus minimising the inconvenience to public, he said.

He further said that executive magistrates be stationed along with their police counterparts at all such places where congregation of protestors is anticipated. Joint patrolling of the national and state highways may be conducted by them to instill a sense of confidence amongst citizens.

The Home department has also directed that civil surgeons should ensure that doctors and paramedical staff should remain present in full strength in all government hospitals, health centres for prompt treatment of persons in case of injuries and medical distress. Besides, private hospitals be alerted to remain in a state of preparedness.

“The protestors should be dealt with tact and patience. However they should not be allowed to take law in their hands and prompt action be taken against those found to be indulging in loot, arson or damage to life, property or vehicles,” said Vardhan.

DCs, police chiefs asked to deal with protesters with ‘tact and patience’

Commuters from HP, Chandigarh could face inconvenience

Commuters planning to travel to Haryana and Delhi from Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh on Sunday are in for inconvenience due to a proposed tractor march of the Congress from Punjab. The BKU has also announced to hold a chakka jam on the national highway from 12 noon to 3 pm in protest against the three farm Bills enacted by the Parliament. The tractor march, police officials said, will be stopped at Lalru-Ambala border, resulting in a blockade. This will result in disruption of vehicular traffic coming from Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh and headed towards Delhi or Haryana districts, the police said.