Road map to implement NEP 2020 at Panjab University discussed in webinar

A webinar on National Education Policy 2020 – Road map for implementation at Panjab University was organised by the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) on Saturday.

Faculty members, research scholars and students of various departments and other institutes participated in the event. PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar deliberated upon how PU was contributing to the implementation of the NEP.

Dr Vijay Kumar Saraswat, member of NITI Aayog, emphasised on improving the current education ecosystem and talked about the role of science education in tackling new world challenges and improving DIKSHA (an online platform for school education) infrastructure.

Saraswat also highlighted the importance of collaboration and university autonomy to raise the standards of higher education for effective implementation of NEP 2020.